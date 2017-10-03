Greater Anglia Reassures Norfolk & Suffolk Passengers During Strike

Now Playing
3 October 2017, 07:12
Anyone travelling from Norfolk and Suffolk on Greater Anglia trains this morning should be fine, even though some of its workers are on strike.
The train provider has said it expects to be running a full service.
Some RMT union members have walked out for 24 hours, in the long-standing row over the role of guards.
A spokesperson for Greater Anglia has told Heart: "60 percent of our trains already operate as driver-only. We've trained up a significant number of backroom staff to do the conductor role.
"You should be able to travel across the network with confidence."
It's the first of two all-day strikes this week for Greater Anglia.
RMT Union members will walk out again on Thursday.