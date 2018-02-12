Grieving Father Backs East Anglia Knife Amnesty

A grieving father is backing a knife amnesty across Norfolk and Suffolk after his son was stabbed to death.

Paul Dove's son, Billy, was killed by a single stab wound 6 years ago.

"{It} ruined us, literally ruined us, he was our only child as well - 21.

"It is awful, {he was a} totally innocent boy as well," he told Heart.

Paul wants children to be educated about the dangers of knife crime from an early age.

"They need help. This is a transfer from junior school to secondary school - that's a dangerous time because they're turning from kids - they try and turn into men.

"They're drawn into these gangs."

This week, Operation Sceptre will see more police on the streets and targeted weapons raids across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Knife amnesty bins have been put across both counties.

More than 19,000 bladed items have been recovered in Suffolk since 2011.