Growing Concern For Missing Ipswich Man

13 February 2018, 06:09

Paul Moore has been missing for a week

It's now been a week since a missing man from the Ipswich area was last seen - and concerns are growing.

43 year old Paul Moore has not been seen since Tuesday 6 February at about 4pm. 

It his thought he may have been in and around Nacton area, possibly wearing no top and may have a bloodied face. 

He is described as six foot tall, with mousey coloured hair and is of stocky build. 

There is no further description of clothing he was wearing. 

"People coming forward with possible sightings is now really really important," Nathan Davis from Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue, whose team spent nearly 10 hours searching areas around Nacton on Saturday, told Heart. 

"And obviously the area that could be involved at that point becomes impossibly large, so any sightings of him in the latter part of last week are vital really - to help guide us to find new areas where we may be able to find him." 

Enquiries are on-going to locate him and anyone who has seen him or knows of his current whereabouts should contact police on 101.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oxfam: Former development secretary Greening 'absolutely shocked' by claims

Amazon plans to lay off hundreds of staff in Seattle and elsewhere

Joshua vs Parker: Tyson Fury will not be sparring Joseph Parker ahead of his unification fight with Anthony Joshua

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News