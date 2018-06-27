Homeless In The Heat

As temperatures continue to soar this week, we're being asked to spare a thought for the homeless, who can be vulnerable if exposed to strong sunshine and heat while sleeping rough.

Project Organiser for The Bus Shelter in Ipswich, Gareth Brenland, told Heart there are lots we can do to help.

He said "ask if they have enough water or if they need any, or if they need any sunblock or savlon if they've already blistered. You can also try to advise them where to go to get a change of clothes or shower facilities...The guys on the bus are reminded to keep drinking plenty of water and shade as much as they can."

He added that "Anyone in Ipswich can contact (them) for advice and if anyone else is concerned, they can contact 'streetlink' via the ap or the local authorities."

The Bus Shelter Ipswich is a community interest company which has been set up to end the need for anyone to sleep rough in Ipswich.