Inflatable Examined Following Child's Death

Experts called in to assist with the investigation into the death of a child in Gorleston will examine the inflatable equipment today.

It's after officers were called on Sunday morning to Lower Esplanade following reports a child had been thrown from an inflatable trampoline.

A Home Office Post Mortem examination took place yesterday concluding that 3 year old Ava-May Littleboy, who'd been visiting the beach with her family from Suffolk, died of a head injury.

A further investigation will be undertaken to confirm this though.



A police cordon will stay in place until specialists finalise their examinations of the scene and the inflatable trampoline.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police or anyone who may have captured the incident on their phone or camera is encouraged to call Norfolk Police on 101.