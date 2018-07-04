Inquest Into Ipswich Stabbing Adjourned

An inquest's heard a teenager died in Ipswich after he was stabbed in the heart while walking back from the shops.

17 year old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was attacked by a group of men on June 2nd.

An inquest into his death was opened and adjourned today.

Detective chief inspector Mike Brown told the hearing that Tavis's death is being investigated as a murder.

Suffolk senior coroner Nigel Parsley said: "I would like to express my personal condolences to Tavis's family and his friends for their tragic loss in these circumstances."

He adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed "in light of the criminal investigation that's currently taking place".

Police have arrested eight people in connection with the stabbing.

Two of them face no further action, four others arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder have been bailed until July 30th and two have been charged with murder.

Aristote Yenge, 23 and from Ipswich, and a 16-year-old boy from Colchester who cannot be named for legal reasons, have been remanded in custody ahead of a hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on July 27.