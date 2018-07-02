Investigation Starts After Child Dies In Gorleston

Norfolk police they're working with the Health and Safety Executive and Great Yarmouth Borough council, to work out exactly how a three-year-old girl died after she was thrown from an inflatable trampoline in Gorleston yesterday morning.

She was visiting the area with her family from Suffolk.



Witnesses reported hearing a "loud bang" before the inflatable "apparently burst".



The girl, who has not been named by police, later died in hospital.



Superintendent Roger Wiltshire, of Norfolk Police, said the incident was "just unimaginable".



He said "our priority now is to examine the scene, examine the equipment, everything is still in situ. That is quite a specialist job so we are having to ask experts to come from various parts of the country to Norfolk to assist with that.



"I'm a dad myself and you just can't imagine what they would be going through.



"You come to a seaside town like Great Yarmouth and Gorleston for a day out don't you and as a dad, you know, we've spent many hours standing by a bouncy castle watching the kids jump up and down."



He said the attraction was licensed, and the local authority was conducting checks on others in the area following what's happened.



A police cordon is likely to remain in place until tomorrow evening.



Teddy bears and bunches of flowers have been piling up against a metal perimeter fence encircling an area of the beach where the deflated inflatable is still in place.



One tribute read: "Taken too soon. Thinking of all your family. Such a sad loss. Sleep tight angel."



A second said: "Rest in paradise little one X"



Meanwhile, Robert Halfon, the Conservative MP for Harlow in Essex, where seven-year-old Summer Grant from Norwich was killed when a bouncy castle blew free from its moorings in 2016, wants politicians to consider a temporary ban on inflatables in public spaces.



His request for an urgent question in the House of Commons was not granted.



Mr Halfon said he was "disappointed" but would table a Commons motion about it.



Downing Street described the incident as a "terrible accident".



The Prime Minister's official spokesman said: "It is a terrible accident and a tragic loss of life.



"HSE are looking into it, they are the right people to do so. We need to wait for that investigation to be completed."



A Home Office post-mortem examination was due to take place on Monday to determine the cause of the girl's death.



Any witnesses or anyone who may have captured what happened on their phone or camera, is being asked to call Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



