Investigations Begin Into Yarmouth Death

Drug Runner Jailed For Killing Norwich Man
A 20-year-old drug-runner from London has been sentenced to 20 years behind bars after being found guilty of murdering a Norwich man.
Police are investigating after a woman died in Great Yarmouth.
It happened yesterday.
Officers were called around 9.30am to reports of a collapsed female at an address in Marlborough Terrace.
Emergency services attended the property; however the woman, aged in her 20s, sadly died at the scene.
The address has been sealed off whilst initial enquiries are carried out. Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained.
A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/
Anglian Water has become the first water company to trial thermal imaging drones to detect leaking water pipes.
A group of Norwich barbers are now being trained to help spot the sign of mental health problems among their customers.
The search of a landfill site for the body of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague is being expanded
