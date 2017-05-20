Investigations Begin Into Yarmouth Death

Police are investigating after a woman died in Great Yarmouth.

It happened yesterday.

Officers were called around 9.30am to reports of a collapsed female at an address in Marlborough Terrace.

Emergency services attended the property; however the woman, aged in her 20s, sadly died at the scene.

The address has been sealed off whilst initial enquiries are carried out. Officers are currently treating the death as unexplained.

A man, aged in his 30s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/