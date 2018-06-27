Investigations Ongoing After Norwich Shooting

Investigations are continuing after a man was shot in Norwich in the early hours of this morning.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from London, suffered a gunshot wound to the back and remains in the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.



Officers, including armed response, were called to Adelaide Street at approximately 2am after local residents reported hearing an altercation followed by a gunshot.



Detectives have been the scene - a park off Adelaide Street and West End Street - this morning carrying out initial enquiries and the area remains sealed off.



Superintendent Terry Lordan, Norwich Policing Commander, said: "Detectives are in the early stages of the investigation, however this appears to be an isolated incident and we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.



"We are exploring several lines of enquiry, including whether the incident is connected to illegal drug activity.



"I would also like to make it clear this incident is completely unrelated to the murder of David Hastings in Rose Lane at the weekend.



"I understand this incident will naturally cause concern in the community however I would like to reassure local residents that incidents of this nature involving firearms are rare in the city."



Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information which could assist the enquiry. Officers are particularly keen to speak to any motorists with dash cams who may have been travelling in the area around the time of the incident.