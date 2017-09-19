Ipswich Future Development Plans Looked At

A new Local Plan to set out future development in Ipswich is being prepared by the Borough Council.

The growth of the town, how many homes are needed – and where they should be built – along with the future of the town centre are all important to everyone who lives and works here so the Council wants as many public views as possible. Other questions in the consultation include affordable housing and the design of new developments.

The new draft Local Plan covers the period to 2036 and also includes the planning policies that will be used to determine planning applications.

Councillor Carole Jones, Planning & Development portfolio-holder, said: "This is really important for our town and the people who live and work here. We are looking at finding room for 11,400 homes and creating 19,000 jobs. It is also important that the public have their say – planning policy is not dull; it’s vital!"

The consultation documents are on the Council’s website www.ipswich.gov.uk/currentconsultations, at the Customer Services Centre in the Town Hall, Ipswich libraries and at the Council’s offices at Grafton House, Russell Road.

To make it easier to find out more, exhibitions will be held in the Pickwick Room at the Town Hall between 11am and 3pm on Saturday 30th September and Tuesday 3rd October.

Planners will also be available to answer questions at the Ipswich Area Committee meetings during September – please see the Ipswich Community page for dates and venues: https://www.ipswich.gov.uk/content/area-committees-explained

Comments must be returned to the Council by 11.45pm on Monday 30th October 2017.