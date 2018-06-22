Ipswich Man Jailed For Sexual Offences

A 36-year-old man from Ipswich has today been jailed for seven and a half years after being convicted of an attempted rape and three sexual assaults.

Sebastian Tynny of Sirdar Road pleaded guilty to all four offences when he appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday 19 June. The sexual offences against a teenage girl took place in Ipswich in September 2016.

Speaking at the conclusion of the case Detective Constable Rory Prior said, "I am very pleased Tynny has entered a late guilty plea to all the offences he was charged with in what was an incredibly complex and long case.

"I wish to personally thank the victim for their strength and resilience throughout the process. Suffolk Constabulary and the Ipswich Safeguarding Unit will continue to dedicate ourselves to bringing offenders such as Mr Tynny to justice."