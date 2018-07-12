Latitude festival-goers given safety advice

As Latitude festival kicks off today, police are asking people going along - to think about their safety and the security of their belongings.

The music and arts festival at Henham Park runs until Sunday with the likes of The Killers and Alt J headlining.

Thousands attend every year, and police say the main thing reported to them at these types of events is theft from tents on campsites.

In previous years there have been a number of such offences, many on the first night of the festival when it's likely that criminals target tents on the assumption that those camping are settling in, have not made plans for their security and may have withdrawn cash to see them through the weekend.



Other thefts have occurred while festival-goers had their attention diverted while they were watching performances. This included instances where people had camera equipment stolen from near their feet, thefts from bags that were being carried and items stolen from pockets.



Detective Superintendent David Cutler said: "The festival has become a well established fixture on the Suffolk calendar and, as such, we want everyone to enjoy it.



"We urge everyone attending to be mindful of the security of their valuables as there will be a very small minority who will look to exploit those who have their guard down.



"Have fun at the festival, but stay vigilant, be aware of your surroundings and stay safe. If you have any concerns, please approach one of our officers or a member of the event staff who will be happy to help."



PCC Tim Passmore said: "Latitude shines a fantastic spotlight on our beautiful county, attracting more and more visitors each year and the impact this has on the local economy is hugely important.

"As with any large event of this nature, there is always a danger that visitors enjoying themselves forget basic crime prevention and make themselves vulnerable to crime.

"I would encourage festival-goers to take care of themselves, look out for friends and be aware of what's going on around them. If you can avoid it, don't take anything of value with you, keep your valuables safe, enjoy the festival and make sure your memories of Latitude 2018 are all happy ones."



Police are also reminding motorists that there may be some delays on the A12 near Henham as thousands of festival goers flock to the site, so be prepared for slow-moving traffic along the A12, particularly between Yoxford and the site.