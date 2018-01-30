Lionel To Get Norfolk Dancing 'All Night Long'

The pop legend's heading to Holkham Hall this summer.

Lionel Richie is stopping by East Anglia as part of his summer tour, seeing parts of the UK he’s never visited before.

The date is part of a summer tour which will be visiting iconic venues across the country in areas such as Northampton, Perth, London, Lincoln, Shrewsbury, Leigh, Carlisle, Scarborough, Chesterfield, Hove and North Norfolk.

He's the latest music star to play Holkham Hall following 2017's concerts by Tom Jones and UB40 and the date marks his second appearance in East Anglia in two years - he played Colchester's Weston Homes Community Stadium in June 2016.

Tickets go on sale this Friday February 2nd from 10:00 AM.

He'll be performing hits from his extensive and much-loved repertoire spanning decades, all the way from the Commodores to the present day, Richie’s shows are world renowned for their party atmosphere. Fans will be able to enjoy timeless mega-hits and sing along to classics such as ‘Lady’, ‘Truly, ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’, ‘Say You Say Me’, ‘Hello’ and ‘All Night Long’.

Lionel says: “I’ve been missing the UK and can’t wait to make my long awaited return and to see parts of the country I’ve never made it out to before. The fans are always incredible and they make the atmosphere at every show electric, so I look forward to singing along with them soon.”

These will be Lionel’s first UK shows since receiving glittering reviews for the ‘All The Hits’ tour which included three nights at London’s The O2. The dates followed a phenomenal Glastonbury performance which drew the biggest crowd of the weekend as over 200,000 people flocked to the Pyramid Stage. Lionel’s incredible success continued as his album ‘The Definitive Collection’ topped the charts and provided his first UK Number 1 in 23 years.

Lionel went on to receive British GQ’s Icon Award adding to a celebrated career which includes four GRAMMYs, a Golden Globe and even an Oscar as well as the prestigious Nordoff Robbins O2 Silver Clef Award. In 2016 Lionel launched his on-going Las Vegas headline residency show, ‘Lionel Richie—All the Hits’, at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, where he takes his fans on a spectacular musical journey, performing a variety of his seminal hits. Having sold over 100 million albums worldwide he recently joined the judging panel on ABC’s American Idol.

UK SUMMER 2018 TOUR DATES:

