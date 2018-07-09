Lowestoft stabbing: police granted extra time

Extra time has been given to police to question a man on suspicion of a murder in Lowestoft on Saturday night.

A 23 year old from the town is under arrest after a 28 year old man was stabbed in Underwood Close.

Police think it was a targeted attack.

The victim was treated at the scene and died after being transferred to James Paget Hospital.

Mike Brown, of Suffolk Police, said: "While an arrest has been made we are continuing to make a number of enquiries and this remains a live and active investigation.

"I would urge anyone who has any information which may be of help to call us."