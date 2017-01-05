Magdalen Shooting Inquest

An inquest has heard that CCTV cameras captured the moment a husband shot his wife at their Norfolk home.

Stephen Muncaster, 47, killed his wife Allison, 48, as she sat on the sofa at their home in Magdalen near King's Lynn, Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich was told today.

His body was then found in the driveway of the property with fatal shotgun wounds, in an area not covered by CCTV cameras installed at the property.

Mr Muncaster was the uncle of so-called ``Lotto lout'' Michael Carroll, who hit the headlines in 2002 when he won £9.7 million in the National Lottery.

The former binman blew all of his winnings before taking a job in a biscuit factory.

Detective Constable Jeremy Pitt said there was a shotgun on the ground near Mr Muncaster's body.

CCTV cameras installed in the property in Stow Road captured what happened in the early hours of July 12 2016.

``It was quite clear that, and recorded on the footage, that Stephen Muncaster had shot Allison Muncaster,'' said Mr Pitt. ``''We can't say for certain what happened outside as that's not recorded on CCTV.

``We can see Stephen having shot his wife then goes outside.''

He said cameras covered the lounge where cleaner Mrs Muncaster was on the sofa and the neighbouring room from which Mr Muncaster fired the shot.

Mr Pitt said that at 11.49pm on July 11 Mr Muncaster was looking ``very upset with his head in his hands'' and minutes later Mrs Muncaster was also seen ``clearly upset'' with her head in her hands.

``Stephen goes to collect the shotgun that had been concealed under the bed earlier in the evening,'' he said.

The shot was fired at 12.05am on July 12.

``Allison was sitting on the sofa in the second lounge,'' said Mr Pitt.

``Stephen then produces the gun from behind his back.

``He takes aim, Allison, realising what's about to happen, gets off the sofa and tries to run.

``She's fatally injured in the head and collapses on the lounge floor.''

Mr Pitt said there was no record of previous domestic incidents, and Mr Muncaster, who was a builder, had held a valid shotgun and firearms licence.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mrs Muncaster died of a shotgun wound to the head.

There were no signs of offensive, defensive or restraint wounds.

Paramedic Michael Heppel said, in a written statement, that Mr Muncaster's shotgun was by his right side and when he went into the property he found Mrs Muncaster dead and two dogs ``standing quietly behind a child gate in the kitchen''.

Norfolk senior coroner Jacqueline Lake recorded a conclusion of unlawful killing.

Ms Lake adjourned the inquest into the death of Mr Muncaster to April 7, 2017 for further review.

The inquest was attended by cousins of Mrs Muncaster and a lawyer representing her daughter Chelsea.

Family members made no comment.