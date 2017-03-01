Man Arrested In Corrie McKeague Investigation

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice as part of the continuing Corrie McKeague missing person investigation.

The man was arrested earlier today, 1st March and has been taken into custody where he will be interviewed on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice relating to information provided to the investigation.



The man is not the driver of the bin lorry which collected refuse from the area where Corrie was last seen but officers will not be giving any further details at this time. Work to discover what happened to the 23-year-old RAF serviceman continues, after he disappeared following a night out with friends in Bury St Edmunds in September last year.



Preparatory work is continuing on a landfill site at Milton ahead of a police search which is now likely to start in the next seven days. Work is being carried out to move a large volume of bulk material and to build access routes to allow the search to get underway.



Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said; “We are continuing to make progress on the investigation and we will be starting the landfill site search as soon as the preparatory work is complete. We have been carrying out a lot of enquiries behind the scenes and our work continues to find the truth about what happened to Corrie.”



Any information relating to Corrie’s disappearance or about the potential witnesses should be passed to the incident room on 01473 782019. Alternatively you can call 101 and ask to speak to the team.



