Man Arrested In Norfolk On Terror Offences

By Chantel Thompson, 10th February 2017, 08:22

Met Police New Scotland Yard

Comments

A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of terror offences, Scotland Yard said.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command arrested him on suspicion of fund-raising for the purposes of terrorism at around 6.10am on Thursday.

He was also detained at a central London police station on suspicion of encouraging support for a banned terror group.

He's been taken to London to be interviewed by police.

Police generic Support For Victims Of Sexual Abuse

As police support a national campaign raising awareness of sexual abuse and violence, victims are being reminded of round-the-clock support which available to them in Norfolk.

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred location:

Go

On TV: Heart's Happy Hour: All Loved Up!

10am - 11am

Watch heart TV

  • Gnarls Barkley Crazy

    10:36

    iTunes

  • Madcon Beggin

    07:59

    iTunes

  • Blue Fly By II

    07:54

    iTunes

  • Snoop Dogg , Justin Timberlake Signs <edit>

    07:51

    iTunes

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter