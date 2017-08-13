Man Arrested Over East Harling Murder

No Trace Of Corrie McKeague In Tested Waste
Police say they've found no trace of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague in waste collected from a site near Ipswich.
Detectives investigating the murder of an elderly man near East Harling have this morning arrested a man from the local area.
83 year old Peter Wrighton, from Banham, was found dead in woodland near East Harling last Saturday morning.
A Home Office post mortem examination concluded Peter died as a result of multiple stab wounds to his neck and head.
The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently being held in police custody.
Enquiries are continuing regarding the incident and detectives ask that anyone with information should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 0800 056 0944 or 0207 158 0010 , quoting Operation Graduate, visit the mobile police station or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 .
More than 220 people have contacted police as part of the East Harling murder investigation.
Police want to speak to 3 men in connection with the murder of a dog walker in East Harling.
An 83 year old man, murdered while walking his dogs in East Harling, has been named by police as Peter Wrighton from Banham.
