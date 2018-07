Man charged with murder in Lowestoft

A 23 year old man from Lowestoft has been charged with a murder in the town on Saturday night.

A 28 year old man was stabbed multiple times at an address in Underwood Close.

He later died in the James Paget Hospital.

Stephen Butcher, of Ashfield Crescent in Lowestoft, was arrested by officers in connection with the stabbing at 4am on Sunday.

He has now been charged with murder and is due to appear before Norwich Magistrates' Court today.