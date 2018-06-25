Man charged with murder in Norwich

25 June 2018, 06:34

A man has been charged with the murder of another man in Norwich city centre at the weekend.

48 year old David Hastings was stabbed multiple times outside the Rose Lane car park in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services attended and he was taken to hospital - where he died.

22 year old Rolands Heinbergs, of no fixed address, will appear before magistrates today accused of murder.

A police cordon remains in place around the scene of the incident; however local roads around Rose Lane have been reopened and are accessible to traffic.

