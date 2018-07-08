Man dies after being stabbed in Lowestoft

A 28 year old man has died after being stabbed in Lowestoft.

Police were called to Underwood Close in the town just after 11 o'clock last night after reports a man had serious injuries.

The victim was treated by emergency services at the scene for stab wounds before being transferred to James Paget hospital where he later died.

A 23 year old man from Lowestoft has been arrested on suspicion of murder.



The area has been cordoned off by police while investigations are carried out and parts of Underwood Close and Bentley Drive are currently closed. Detectives investigating the incident believe that it was a targeted attack.



DCI Mike Brown said: "While an arrest has been made we are continuing to make a number of enquiries and this remains a live and active investigation. I would urge anyone who has any information which may be of help to call us."



Members of the public can expect to see an increased police presence in the area during the day as enquiries into the circumstances of the man's death continue.