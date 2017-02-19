Man Dies In Long Melford Crash

By Chantel Thompson

A man has died following a crash in Long Melford.

Police were contacted just after 1.30am this morning to reports of a collision in Station Road.

Emergency services attended and found a car – a VW Golf – had collided with a boundary wall.

A young man, believed to be in his 20s and from the Sudbury area, died at the scene.

An investigation is underway into the cause of the collision, with the road being closed while initial enquiries took place, however the road has now been re-opened.

 

