Man Dies In Long Melford Crash

Third Murder Arrest After Ipswich Death
A third person has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of Dean Stansby in Ipswich.
A man has died following a crash in Long Melford.
Police were contacted just after 1.30am this morning to reports of a collision in Station Road.
Emergency services attended and found a car – a VW Golf – had collided with a boundary wall.
A young man, believed to be in his 20s and from the Sudbury area, died at the scene.
An investigation is underway into the cause of the collision, with the road being closed while initial enquiries took place, however the road has now been re-opened.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in Norfolk on suspicion of terror offences, Scotland Yard said.
Detectives investigating a murder in Ipswich have arrested a man in connection with the incident.
Greater Anglia has set out the key East Anglian rail infrastructure upgrade priorities which it believes need to be delivered over the next decade.
