Man Jailed For Raping Severely Disabled Woman

Now Playing
Counting Stars One Republic
20 October 2017, 10:55
A man has been given a 26 year sentence, 18 years to be served as a custodial imprisonment and an extended 8 year licence, after admitting raping and sexually assaulting a severely disabled woman. In addition he was given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Robert Mason, aged 59, from Leicester, who appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on 16 October, had been charged with three offences of rape and two offences of sexual assault which took place between December 2012 and February 2014.
Mason had been working at a care home in the west Suffolk area when he raped and sexually assaulted a severely disabled resident.
In October 2015 officers received a report from Mason’s estranged wife who had discovered suspicious items including photographs belonging to Mason. Detectives began an investigation and Mason was subsequently arrested in July 2016 and in April 2017 charged with sex offences.
Detective Chief Inspector Barry Byford said,
“This was a particularly depraved series of crimes against a vulnerable, defenseless victim. This investigation was lengthy and complex and I would like to thank the officers for their diligence and professionalism in ensuring that this case was successfully brought to court.
“I would also like to pay tribute to the victim’s family who have been incredibly patient and supportive of the police investigation and I only hope that the conviction provides some form of closure for them following these distressing offences.”