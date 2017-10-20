Man Jailed For Raping Severely Disabled Woman

A man has been given a 26 year sentence, 18 years to be served as a custodial imprisonment and an extended 8 year licence, after admitting raping and sexually assaulting a severely disabled woman. In addition he was given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Robert Mason, aged 59, from Leicester, who appeared before Ipswich Crown Court on 16 October, had been charged with three offences of rape and two offences of sexual assault which took place between December 2012 and February 2014.