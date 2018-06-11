Man repeatedly stabbed in attack in Ipswich

A man has been stabbed at least ten times in an attack in Ipswich overnight.

Four men are reported to have entered a property in Pauline Street at just before 1 o'clock this morning.

They stabbed a man in his torso and legs before fleeing via a back alley in the direction of Station Street.

The victim, who's in his 20s, is in a serious but stable, and not life-threatening, condition.

His attackers are described as black men who were wearing face coverings.

There is currently a police scene in place at the address, and detectives believe it was a targeted attack.

It is not being linked with the murder of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens that took place last weekend.