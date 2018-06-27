Man shot in Norwich

A man has been shot in the back in Norwich.

It happened at around 2 o'clock this morning in a wooded area cornered by Adelaide Street and West End Street - where residents reported hearing an argument then a gunshot.

The victim is a 19 year old from London who is in a serious condition in hospital, although his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The wooded area has been sealed off while police carry out enquiries.

Superintendent Roger Wiltshire said: "We understand the nature of this incident will cause concern in the local community. However, I would like to reassure local residents that we do not believe there is any risk to the wider public following this incident.

"The area has been sealed off for forensic enquiries to take place and we will have a number of police resources in the area throughout the day, including an increase in uniformed officers to provide reassurance.

"Enquiries are ongoing to find those responsible and I would ask anyone who was in the area at the time of the attack, or anyone who has information, to come forward as soon as possible."