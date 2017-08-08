Man Still Wanted Over Fatal Essex Shooting

Detectives urgently need to trace Bradley Blundell, 17, in connection with the murder of John Pordage in Chelmsford.

Blundell has links Chelmsford and Great Baddow. He may however be in the Norwich area of Norfolk. Police are no longer looking for Saul Stanley, 18, in connection with the investigation.

An 18-year-old man was arrested by police in Chelmsford at around 8.50pm yesterday (Monday, August 7) on suspicion of murder and possession of a prohibited firearm. He is currently in custody for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Pasmore, of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate, said: "We urgently need to speak to Bradley Blundell in connection with the murder of John Pordage in the early hours of Saturday in Baddow Road.

"We consider him to be dangerous and we ask members of the public if you see him, do not approach him but call 999 immediately."

Police have also recovered two firearms - a handgun and what is believed to be a shotgun – which were found during searches in the Chelmer Village area of Chelmsford on the evening of Sunday August 6.

DCI Pasmore said: "We will now be carrying out further enquiries and forensic examination work to establish if they are connected to Mr Pordage’s murder.

"Regardless of whether or not they are found to be linked to this horrific crime, I am pleased these dangerous weapons have been taken off the streets."

Four arrests were made yesterday in connection with the murder investigation.

A 16-year-old boy from Chelmsford was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.

An 18-year-old man from the Billericay area, a 22-year-old man from Chelmsford and a 15-year-old boy from Chelmsford who were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released under investigation.

Anyone with information on Blundell or Stanley’s whereabouts is asked to call 999.

Alternatively, contact independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-uk.org.