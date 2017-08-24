Man Suspected Of Having Sword In Cromer Arrested

A man has been arrested over reports he was armed with a sword.

Officers were called to Runton Road, near the junction with Cabbell Road, at 9.56pm last night following reports a man armed with a sword was being aggressive towards other males.

Armed units were deployed to the scene however local officers detained the man a short time later at 10.12pm on Church Street, outside the Albion pub.

A man in his mid-50s and from the Cromer area has been arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon and has been taken into custody at Aylsham Police Investigation Centre where he will be questioned.

The sword has been seized.