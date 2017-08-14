Man To Appear At Crown Court Charged With Murder

A man from the Cringleford area will appear before a judge tomorrow, after being charged with the murder of Peter Wrighton.

23-year-old Alexander Palmer, of Freesia Way, Cringleford, was charged early this morning and appeared in front of magistrates in Norwich later on.

The charge came after 83 year old Peter, from Banham, received fatal stab wounds in woodland near East Harling last Saturday morning, 5th August 2017.

The Street in East Harling remains closed whilst the investigation continues and officers are still working in the area, providing reassurance, speaking with witnesses and conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

Detectives are also searching and forensically examining a number of locations which are linked to the ongoing investigation.