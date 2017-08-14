Man To Appear At Crown Court Charged With Murder

By Charlotte Sullivan, 14th August 2017, 16:15

East Harling 1

Comments

A man from the Cringleford area will appear before a judge tomorrow, after being charged with the murder of Peter Wrighton.

23-year-old Alexander Palmer, of Freesia Way, Cringleford, was charged early this morning and appeared in front of magistrates in Norwich later on.

The charge came after 83 year old Peter, from Banham, received fatal stab wounds in woodland near East Harling last Saturday morning, 5th August 2017.

The Street in East Harling remains closed whilst the investigation continues and officers are still working in the area, providing reassurance, speaking with witnesses and conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.

Detectives are also searching and forensically examining a number of locations which are linked to the ongoing investigation.

Recently Played Tracks

To listen live, choose your preferred station:

Go

Stay tuned...

Watch heart TV

  • Now playing: The best feel good music

Don't Miss

Heart VIP

Local

Autumn Weather

Find your local four day weather report here.

Listening To Radio Win With Heart

Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.

Follow Heart on Twitter