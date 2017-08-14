Man To Appear At Crown Court Charged With Murder

A47 Improvements Revealed
Plans to improve the A47 between Norwich and Peterborough have been revealed.
A man from the Cringleford area will appear before a judge tomorrow, after being charged with the murder of Peter Wrighton.
23-year-old Alexander Palmer, of Freesia Way, Cringleford, was charged early this morning and appeared in front of magistrates in Norwich later on.
The charge came after 83 year old Peter, from Banham, received fatal stab wounds in woodland near East Harling last Saturday morning, 5th August 2017.
The Street in East Harling remains closed whilst the investigation continues and officers are still working in the area, providing reassurance, speaking with witnesses and conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries.
Detectives are also searching and forensically examining a number of locations which are linked to the ongoing investigation.
Detectives investigating the murder of an elderly man near East Harling have this morning arrested a man from the local area.
Police say they've found no trace of missing RAF serviceman Corrie McKeague in waste collected from a site near Ipswich.
More than 220 people have contacted police as part of the East Harling murder investigation.
