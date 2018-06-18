Mobile Police Pod Travels Around Ipswich
18 June 2018, 17:27
As a mobile police unit moves around Ipswich throughout this month to reassure people and answer any questions they might have, Suffolk police are asking anyone with information about three recent stabbings in the town to speak to them about it.
Heart's been at the police pod in the YMCA car park today, speaking to Sergeant Johnathan Driver. He told us "If you don't want us to put your name on anything then we can take it as information and it can always build a bigger picture there might be something else going on that your little bit of information can sort of link two pieces together and we can then do something more effective."
They're also answering any questions or concerns that people might have. He said: "I get that people are worried... Ipswich is a nice place to live. Statistically within the country we are still one of the safest places to be. As its been mentioned previously these incidents that have happened have been targeted, you know, don't feel frightened walking about your normal business."
He also told us we all have a part to play, including parents of young people: "You're going to know your children, speak to them. Explain to them what's gone on and how carrying a knife you know chances are if you do carry a knife for protection as people would say the chances are it's more likely to be used on you than someone else. So a really dangerous thing to do."