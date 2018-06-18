Mobile Police Pod Travels Around Ipswich

As a mobile police unit moves around Ipswich throughout this month to reassure people and answer any questions they might have, Suffolk police are asking anyone with information about three recent stabbings in the town to speak to them about it.

Heart's been at the police pod in the YMCA car park today, speaking to Sergeant Johnathan Driver. He told us "If you don't want us to put your name on anything then we can take it as information and it can always build a bigger picture there might be something else going on that your little bit of information can sort of link two pieces together and we can then do something more effective."