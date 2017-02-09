Murder Investigation: Man Stabbed In Ipswich

A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Ipswich.

Police were called by paramedics at 6.30pm to reports a man had been stabbed in the vicinity of Ancaster Road.

The victim was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, but died a short while later.

A police scene is currently in place in Ancaster Road, which is closed between Ranelagh Road and Gippeswyk Avenue.

Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Parkes said:

“I would urge anyone with information about this attack to contact us immediately.

We particularly want to trace two men seen running away from the scene, up Ancaster Road towards Gippeswyk Avenue, soon after the stabbing occurred.

At this early stage of the investigation any piece of information - however small it may seem - could be crucial in helping us to locate the person or persons responsible for this murder.”

Police say they are looking to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 320 of 8 February, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.