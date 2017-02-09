Murder Investigation: Man Stabbed In Ipswich

Greater Anglia Sets Out 10 Year Plan
Greater Anglia has set out the key East Anglian rail infrastructure upgrade priorities which it believes need to be delivered over the next decade.
A murder investigation has been launched following the death of a man in Ipswich.
Police were called by paramedics at 6.30pm to reports a man had been stabbed in the vicinity of Ancaster Road.
The victim was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment, but died a short while later.
A police scene is currently in place in Ancaster Road, which is closed between Ranelagh Road and Gippeswyk Avenue.
Detective Chief Superintendent Simon Parkes said:
“I would urge anyone with information about this attack to contact us immediately.
We particularly want to trace two men seen running away from the scene, up Ancaster Road towards Gippeswyk Avenue, soon after the stabbing occurred.
At this early stage of the investigation any piece of information - however small it may seem - could be crucial in helping us to locate the person or persons responsible for this murder.”
Police say they are looking to hear from any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, are asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 320 of 8 February, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Detectives investigating the murder of a man in Norwich last year have arrested a third person.
As police support a national campaign raising awareness of sexual abuse and violence, victims are being reminded of round-the-clock support which available to them in Norfolk.
Colchester Hospital University NHS Foundation Trust and Ipswich Hospital NHS Trust to explore long term partnership for patient care.
