N&N Placed In Special Measures

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust placed in special measures to rapidly improve patient services.

NHS Improvement has placed Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (the Trust) in special measures for quality reasons, following a recommendation from the Care Quality Commission (CQC).



The special measures programme provides trusts with the intensive support required to make rapid improvements to patient services. The CQC inspection report, published today, rates the Trust as 'inadequate' overall.



The Trust, based in the county of Norfolk, serves a population of 822,500 people in Norfolk, neighbouring counties and further afield. The CQC undertook a comprehensive inspection as well as further inspections in relation to the 'well-led' domain between October 2017 and March 2018. The inspections found deterioration to 'inadequate' in both the 'safe' and 'well-led' domains. A recommendation that the Trust enter Special Measures was subsequently made by the Chief Inspector of Hospitals, Professor Ted Baker.



Kathy McLean, Executive Medical Director at NHS Improvement, said:



"Patient safety is our top priority at NHS Improvement, and that is why we have placed this Trust into Special Measures following the CQC's recommendation."



"We will be undertaking intensive work with the Trust as part of the programme to ensure that services are improved at pace."



"The Trust is facing a number of challenges, including in urgent care and surgery. Our support package will help to rapidly improve these services, with the ultimate aim of providing safe and effective patient care."



"We are pleased that the Trust has been rated 'good' for 'caring', recognising the compassion of staff. We will be working closely with the Trust leadership and wider team to embed the changes that will ensure all patients receive the standards of care they deserve."