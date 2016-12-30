Norfolk And Suffolk Honoured By The Queen

Professor Barry William, Principal of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama amongst those to be honoured by the Queen in the New Years Honours.

Newmarket racehorse trainer John Gosden has been awarded an OBE for services to horseracing and training.

Meanwhile, Suffolk's Professor Barry William Ife, CBE. Principal Guildhall School of Music and Drama has been honoured with Knights Bachelor for services to Performing Arts Education.





ROYAL VICTORIAN MEDAL

Stephen Birrell. Bricklayer. Sandringham Estate.

Michael Douglas Carr. Formerly Board Member. Innovate UK and Non Executive director Ordnance Survey. For services to Innovation. (Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk)

John Harry Martin Gosden. For services to Horseracing and Training. (Newmarket, Suffolk)

Richard Lionel Guy. For services to Justice. Mental Health Support and the community in Cambridgeshire. (Downham Market, Norfolk)

Ms Caroline Miller. Formerly director. One Dance UK. For services to the Arts. (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Ms Karen Lesley Brock. Founder. Tower Hamlets Arts and Music Education Service. For services to Education. (Ipswich, Suffolk)

Nigel George Bumphrey. For services to the Church in Norfolk. (Norfolk)

Mike Smith-Clare. For services to the Education of Vulnerable and Disadvantaged People in Norfolk through the Blue Cat Initiative. (Great Yarmouth, Norfolk)

Richard James Delderfield. Honorary president. Bloodwise. For services to Leukaemia and Lymphoma Research. (Sudbury, Suffolk)

Shaun Nicholas Edwards. Cutter Commander. Maritime Command Border Force. For services to Law Enforcement and Humanitarian services in the Mediterranean. (Fakenham, Norfolk)

Raymond William Lumley. Special chief inspector. Norfolk Constabulary. For services to Policing. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Mrs Gillian Maureen Smith. For services to Guiding and the community in Great Glemham. Suffolk.

Robert Smith. Harbour Master. Port of Wells. For services to the community in Wells-Next-The-Sea. (Wells-Next-The-Sea, Norfolk)

Mrs Caroline Elizabeth Williams. Chief executive, Norfolk Chamber of Commerce. For services to the Norfolk Business Community. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Patrick John Stafford Allen. For services to the community in Langham. Norfolk. (Holt, Norfolk)

Andrew Robert Butt. For services to Public Safety. (Ipswich, Suffolk)

Mrs Heather Jean Edwards. For services to People with Dementia in Norwich. Norfolk. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Michael Charles Fillenham. Founder and chairman. Western Area Clerks Association. For services to Education. (Dereham, Norfolk)

Mrs Isabel Jane Kilmaine Percy Green. For services to the community in Dalham. Suffolk.

Neville Pettitt. Chairman. West Suffolk Wheelers. For services to Cycling and Youth Participation in Cycling. (Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk)

Mrs Lucia Hildegard Watson. For charitable service. (Ipswich, Suffolk)





