Norfolk holidaymakers stranded in Bulgaria

Holidaymakers from Norfolk are stranded in Bulgaria after their flight was diverted last night due to a technical fault.

They were due to fly back to Norwich Airport from Cyprus yesterday.

"We would like to apologise to all customers on flight TOM5483 from Paphos to Norwich on 21st June 2018 which diverted to Sofia, Bulgaria last night due to a technical issue," said a TUI spokesperson.



"All customers have been provided with meals and overnight accommodation.

"We would like to thank our customers for their patience and understanding and hope to have them on their way as soon as possible.

"We are currently assessing the issue and will update customers directly through the hotel where they will remain until we have a confirmed departure time.

"We try to share up to date information as soon as possible with customers and take all feedback on board to look at how we can make improvements in future.

We’d like to take this opportunity to reassure everyone that the safety of our customers and crew is of paramount importance."