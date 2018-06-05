Norwich prisoners to train rescue dogs
Norwich prisoners are going to train mistreated dogs to give the animals a better life and help them find a new home.
The "Rescue-Rehab" project will take the animals from Meadowgreen dog rescue centre - into HMP Norwich.
It's hoped the idea will not only help find the dogs a new home but also give prisoners new skills training them.
"These dogs often become 'sticky' dogs needing more time and help on their way to their forever homes.
"But give a sticky dog time and consistent training and soon the human-animal bond will stick you both back together.
"Too often a rescue dog is too eager to find 'new adoptive parents', they 'bark and bounce' whenever someone approaches their cage.
"Reggie is about 2 years old and arrived at Meadowgreen as a stray, was malnourished and in urgent need of treatment by their vet.
"He is now fully fit, very alert and intelligent. He really enjoys his training sessions (often scores 5 out of 5), which along with the basic commands and recall, includes some agility exercises".