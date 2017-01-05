One Dead After Norwich House Fire

Magdalen Shooting Inquest
An inquest has heard that a husband was caught on CCTV fatally shooting his wife with a shotgun at their home in Norfolk.
A person's died after a house fire in Norwich this morning.
Emergency services were called to Penn Grove at about 2am and a casualty was found inside.
Paramedics treated the casualty who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.
A seal remains on the property and fire investigators are expected to attend the scene this morning and carry out enquiries to establish the cause.
Police are still yet to confirm whether it was a man or a woman who died.
See the list of local people given New Year's Honours here
Heart’s been told in the last 3 weeks 22 people have been arrested and thousands of pounds of Class A drugs have been seized off the streets of Norfolk.
Six people have been arrested after caravans were set on fire at a travellers' site linked to a double murder in Ipswich last night.
