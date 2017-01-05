One Dead After Norwich House Fire

A person's died after a house fire in Norwich this morning.

Emergency services were called to Penn Grove at about 2am and a casualty was found inside.

Paramedics treated the casualty who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is currently being treated as unexplained and the cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

A seal remains on the property and fire investigators are expected to attend the scene this morning and carry out enquiries to establish the cause.