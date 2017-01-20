One Person Dies On Ship At Port Of Felixstowe

Abellio Sells 40% Of Greater Anglia Franchise
Abellio selling 40% of the Greater Anglia rail franchise.
One person has died and another is in hospital after being injured in the boiler room of a ship docking at the Port of Felixstowe.
One person has died and another is in hospital after being injured in the boiler room of a ship docking at the port of Felixstowe.
It happened shortly before midnight.
People nearby have reported hearing an explosion.
Police say, "The death is not being treated as suspicious and there will be a joint investigation between the Police and the Maritime and Coastguard agency."
Abellio selling 40% of the Greater Anglia rail franchise.
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering Leonne Weeks, 16, who was found dead on a path in Rotherham.
Three possible routes for a new road north of Ipswich have been announced by Suffolk County Council.
A man has died following a cliff collapse in Thorpeness in Suffolk.
11am - 1pm
Deposit £10 to get a £40 Welcome Bonus - That's £50 to play bingo, slots and more!*
Over 50 tracks to make you feel-good. New album out now...
Find your local four day weather report here.
Make Heart the soundtrack to your day and you could be a winner with great prizes up for grabs throughout the day.
Comments