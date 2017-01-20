One Person Dies On Ship At Port Of Felixstowe

By Chantel Thompson, 20th January 2017, 09:10

Port of Felixstowe

One person has died and another is in hospital after being injured in the boiler room of a ship docking at the Port of Felixstowe.

It happened shortly before midnight. 

People nearby have reported hearing an explosion. 

Police say, "The death is not being treated as suspicious and there will be a joint investigation between the Police and the Maritime and Coastguard agency."

