One Council Bans Bouncy Castles After Norfolk Death

A council in the South of England has banned bouncy castles following the death of a three-year-old girl in Gorleston on Sunday.

Ava-May Littleboy from Suffolk died from a head injury after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline.



In a statement issued on Wednesday, Havant Borough Council, which is near Portsmouth, said no incidents or concerns had been raised in the area.



But in the wake of the incident in Norfolk, a council spokesman said: "It has been decided that until the reason for the explosion of the bouncy castle has been identified, such that the risk can be properly managed by the event organiser, Havant Borough Council will not permit the use of bouncy castles or inflatables at any events taking place on its land.



"The position will be reviewed once the outcome of the inquiry into the cause of the explosion of the bouncy castle is known."



Experts are examining the equipment on the beach in Gorleston.



Police said witnesses reported hearing a "loud bang" before the inflatable "apparently burst" at the seaside site.



The incident has led to calls for the Government to consider a temporary ban on inflatables in public spaces.



The regulations surrounding inflatables has also been raised in the Commons today by the MP for Harlow, where 7 year old Summer Grant from Norwich died in 2016, when the bouncy castle she was on blew away.



Robert Halfon said action was needed after "two horrific tragedies".