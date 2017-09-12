Plane Crashes On Sandringham Estate Killing Two

A plane which crashed in Norfolk killing the pilot and passenger landed on part of the the Queen's Sandringham Estate.

The pilot, in his 50s, and a female passenger in her 70s, died in the crash near Wolferton yesterday.



Emergency services were called just before 11am.



A spokesman for the Air Accidents Investigation Branch said. "The Air Accidents Investigation Branch sent a team of inspectors to investigate a fatal accident to a Piper PA28 aircraft at Wolferton, Norfolk, yesterday morning.



"Our inspectors are on site gathering evidence and conducting interviews.



"We expect to recover the aircraft later today and take it to our facility in Farnborough (in Hampshire) where a detailed examination can take place while our investigation continues.



"When our investigation is concluded, we will publish a report."