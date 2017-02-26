Police Investigate Sex Attack In Ipswich

The woman was left needing hospital treatment after the serious sexual assault on Saturday.

On Saturday 25 February, at some point between 3am and 3.45am, the victim, a woman in her late 20s, was walking along Rope Walk away from the town centre.

Whilst crossing Grimwade Street, she was approached from behind and grabbed by two unknown men and her mouth covered.

The victim was forced into a car park area nearby, where she was subject to a sustained serious sexual assault, believed to have lasted several minutes.

She was left unconscious and suffered significant injuries to her face and neck that required hospital treatment.

Trained specialist officers and police staff continue to work with the victim whilst extensive enquiries are ongoing in the local area in a bid to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Bridger of Suffolk Police says, "This is a despicable, sustained sexual attack by two unknown individuals on an innocent young woman, who has been left traumatised and with significant injuries as a result of the actions of the men involved".

Police would like to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed or heard this attack, or who may have seen two men acting suspiciously in, or walking towards, the Rope Walk area of town between 3am and 3.45am in the early hours of Saturday morning to get in touch as a matter of urgency.

Police would also ask that anyone who was out in the area of Rope Walk or nearby streets at the time of the attack to come forward, so that they can be eliminated from our enquiries, including anyone with dash cam footage who may have been driving in the area at the time of the offence.