Police Officers Issued Body-Worn Cameras

Teen Charged Over Firearms Incident In Norwich
A 17-year-old has been charged following an armed incident in the city centre on Saturday 27 May 2017.
Norfolk and Suffolk Police have entered a new technological era as body-worn cameras are rolled out to police officers.
Tributes have been paid to a man who died during an industrial incident at Besthorpe, near Attleborough, last Monday.
Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of a young woman in Great Yarmouth.
Police are appealing for witnesses and asking communities to be vigilant after six burglaries in the west of the county.
