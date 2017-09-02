Police Worried About 83 Year Old Missing Diabetic

Police say a missing 83 year old man from Nayland is diabetic and hasn't had his insulin.

Joseph Hamilton was last seen in Bear Street in the village at 7.15am this morning and has not been seen since.

He is described as white, 5ft 9in tall, with grey cropped hair and glasses. He was wearing a short-sleeve checked shirt with beige/brown stripes, a beige jumper and brown trousers.

Mr Hamilton is considered to be vulnerable and as such his family and police are concerned for his welfare.

Officers have been searching the local area since this morning, assisted by police dog units, a National Police Air Service helicopter, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service and Suffolk Lowland Search and Rescue.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Mr Hamilton, or who has any information regarding his whereabouts, is asked to contact the duty sergeant at Landmark House in Ipswich on 101.






