Queen's Birthday Honours - East Anglia

The Queen's Birthday Honours List has been published.

Here are the people from East Anglia receiving honours.

Norfolk



DBE

Professor Caroline Dean, OBE, FRS. Project Leader, Cell and Developmental Biology, John Innes Centre. For services to Plant Science Research and Women in Science. (Norfolk)

CBE

John Raymond Barnett Crisford. National chairman The Royal British Legion. For voluntary service to Ex-Servicemen and Women. (Hunstanton, Norfolk)

MBE

Ian Richard Colman. For services to the community in Norwich, Norfolk. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Bonamy Grimes. Co-founder, Skyscanner. For services to Technology and Travel. (Diss, Norfolk)

Hugh Gerard Sturzaker. For services to Health and the community in Great Yarmouth Norfolk. (Great Yarmouth, Norfolk)

David Clarke Willis. Chief executive, Anglia Farmers Group. For services to Agriculture and Rural Communities in East Anglia. (Dereham, Norfolk)

BRITISH EMPIRE MEDAL

David George Foulkes. For charitable services. (Hunstanton, Norfolk)

Albert William Edward Garrett. Fire Safety Officer, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service. For services to Fire and Rescue and the community in Norwich. (Hellesdon, Norfolk)

Mrs Jacqueline Ann Harvey. For services to Hand-quilting, Design and the Quilting Industry. (Holt, Norfolk)

Mrs Jean Frances Lindsay. For services to the community in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

Mrs Glenda Laureen Tooke. For services to the community in Rollesby, Norfolk. (Great Yarmouth, Norfolk)

The Reverend Heather Margaret Wright. For services to the community particularly Deafblind People in Norwich. (Norwich, Norfolk)

Suffolk

CBE

The Right Reverend Timothy John Stevens. For services to the Church of England and the community in Leicestershire. (Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk)

OBE

Dr Charles Henry Beardall. Area manager Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex, Environment Agency. For services to Flood Protection and Combating Coastal Erosion in East Anglia. (Suffolk)

Ms Hayley Turner. For services to Horseracing. (Newmarket, Suffolk)

MBE

John Charles Ball. Technician, Urban Search and Rescue, Essex County Fire and Rescue Service. For services to National and International Search and Rescue. (Suffolk)

Miss Harriet Emma Fear. Chief executive Officer, One Nucleus. For services to Business in the Health and Life Sciences Sectors. (Great Bricett, Suffolk)

Malcolm George Fisher. For services to the Heritage of Norfolk's Churches through the Norfolk Churches Trust. (Laxfield, Suffolk)

Ms Angelina Carol Quamina. Executive Officer. Ministry of Defence. For services to US Air Force Personnel and their Families at RAF Lakenheath Suffolk.