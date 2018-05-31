Seal Trapped In Netting Now Fighting For His Life

A grey seal, found off the Norfolk Coast, with his neck caught in a discarded fishing net, is now fighting for his life.

The young adult male was found with a 10ft tangle of old plastic netting and rope wrapped around his neck.



The wound it's caused is infected and goes three quarters of the way round his neck.



He was rescued by the Friends of Horsey Seals charity at Horsey, around 13 miles north of Great Yarmouth, on Monday.



He is being cared for at the RSPCA's East Winch Wildlife Centre near King's Lynn, who have removed the nylon netting from the seal's neck and have put him on antibiotics and pain relief.



Alison Charles, centre manager, said: "This is a horrendous injury and the poor seal has been fighting for his life.



"He's extremely emaciated - probably half the weight he should be.



"When he arrived here, he was exhausted and wouldn't move.



"We didn't think he would make it through the night."



She said he might have turned a corner though after treatment adding:



"He has started eating again," she said. "Though we're taking it one step at a time."



So far this year the centre has treated four seals injured by carelessly discarded plastic, including Mrs Frisbee - who got a circular toy disc caught round her neck.