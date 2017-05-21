Spate Of Burglaries Across West Suffolk

Investigations Begin Into Yarmouth Death
Police are investigating after a woman died in Great Yarmouth.
Police are appealing for witnesses and asking communities to be vigilant after six burglaries in the west of the county.
All these crimes happened on Thursday in mostly rural locations and with five of the six taking place during daylight hours.
Two of the burglaries were in the village of Rede, near Bury St Edmunds.
In the case of the first of these, the resident returned home at around 2.40pm and disturbed the offender, who then fled the property in a dark-coloured hatchback car, possibly a Ford Focus. It is believed entry was gained via an insecure window and the suspect had piled-up items of jewellery and silver, but these were left behind.
The second offence in Rede involved a window being forced open to gain entry, but it is not yet known if anything was stolen.
The third offence took place between 1pm and 2.30pm in Kings Close, Mildenhall, where jewellery and cash were stolen. Entry is believed to have been via insecure back door.
In Bury Road, Barrow, a window slightly ajar but on the locked setting was forced open and a laptop was stolen.
The fifth offence occurred in Birds End, Hargrave, where a window was forced open and a safe and computer were stolen.
Finally, at around 9.35pm the intruder alarm was activated at a house in The Green, West Row, where a door was forced open to gain entry. Officers arrived just over ten minutes later and it transpired that a silver Land Rover Discovery had been stolen, registration number CV58 KNG. The suspects are described as three white men travelling in a dark blue Audi.
Detectives are appealing for anyone who witnessed any suspicious persons or vehicles in the vicinity of these burglaries to contact them. Especially anyone who may have seen the cars described above.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police are continuing to urge members of the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their communities. If you see suspect people or vehicles at a neighbour’s house, note down a description of them or the vehicle registration. If you believe a burglary to be in progress always dial 999.
Residents are asked to consider taking the following steps to protect their homes from burglaries:
LOCK
LIGHT
HIDE
For more security advice visit: https://www.suffolk.police.uk/advice/crime-prevention-z
