Stranded Norfolk Holidaymakers On Their Way Home

22 June 2018, 17:25
More than 24 hours since their TUI flight home was diverted because of a technical fault, holidaymakers from Norfolk are now on their way back home to Norwich Airport.
They've been stranded in Bulgaria all this time with many complaining on social media about poor communication over what was happening and a lack of food.
TUI have told Heart they try to share up to date information as soon as possible with customers and take all feedback on board to look at how they can make improvements in future