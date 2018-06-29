Street Surgeries Following Norwich Shooting

Detectives investigating the shooting of a 19-year-old man in Norwich are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a small white hatchback near to the scene around the time of the attack.

Two males, aged 17 and 26, were arrested yesterday (28 June) and questioned by officers at Wymondham Police Investigation Centre. Both have since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

As a result of the arrests, police have also seized a car which will be examined and the detective leading the case has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

Detective Inspector Chris Burgess, from Norwich CID, said: "We believe a vehicle was used during the incident by suspects and as a result of our enquiries we have seized a car.

"The car is a small white hatchback and I would be keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description in the area around the time of the incident.

"I would encourage anyone with information to come forward - not matter how insignificant the information may seem.

"We have a team of detectives working on this case which is progressing well with house to house, CCTV and witness enquiries ongoing. Detailed searches have taken place at the scene and the police cordon has now been removed."

The victim, who is from London, remains in the Norfolk and Norwich University in a stable condition and is recovering from his injuries.

Superintendent Terry Lordan, Norwich Policing Commander, said: "We have been listening to the concerns of local residents and have arranged a series of street surgeries to give members of the local community the chance to speak with officers face-to-face about any issues or concerns they may have."

The following street surgeries will take place:

· Monday 2 July - between 8:15am-9:30am outside Notre Dame Primary School, West End Street

· Tuesday 3 July - between 10:30am-12midday at Distillery Square

· Wednesday 4 July - between 10am-12midday in the M&S Food Hall (City Centre)

· Friday 6 July - between 8am-3pm Norwich market