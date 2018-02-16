Suffolk Emergency Services Use New Drones

16 February 2018, 07:47

Drones being used by Suffolk emergency services.

A fleet of drones has started being used by emergency services in Suffolk.

The extra eyes in the sky will be used by police, fire and search and rescue teams.

One was already used to help them with the big fire at Saxmundham railway station last week.

"We could get the view from above to target the resources without putting people in more dangerous situations at the head of a ladder to gain that view," Ali Moesley from Suffolk Fire and Rescue told Heart.

"And it was quicker, safer, more effective - which meant we wrapped the operation up within two or three hours."

It's hoped it will help the police, fire and search and rescue teams save lives and make better decisions.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Oxfam sex scandal: Charity boss announces new commission to 'root out' offenders

England bowler Liam Plunkett to miss rest of New Zealand tour

Home-ownership has 'collapsed' among middle earners - IFS

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News