Suffolk Emergency Services Use New Drones

A fleet of drones has started being used by emergency services in Suffolk.

The extra eyes in the sky will be used by police, fire and search and rescue teams.

One was already used to help them with the big fire at Saxmundham railway station last week.

"We could get the view from above to target the resources without putting people in more dangerous situations at the head of a ladder to gain that view," Ali Moesley from Suffolk Fire and Rescue told Heart.

"And it was quicker, safer, more effective - which meant we wrapped the operation up within two or three hours."

It's hoped it will help the police, fire and search and rescue teams save lives and make better decisions.