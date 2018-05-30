Suffolk Show A Hit Despite Cloudy Weather

30 May 2018, 15:20

Suffolk Show 2

It might be cloudy, but that hasn't stopped loads of people heading to this year's Suffolk Show.

90,000 people are expected to visit Trinity Park in Ipswich today and tomorrow.

 

For the first year they've introduced a new app for the show.

 

It means visitors can use it to find their way around and can even track down their vehicle at the end of the day.

 

The Suffolk Show is organised by the Suffolk Agricultural Association and is the largest two-day visitor experience in the county.

Latest News

See more Latest News

John Terry to part company with Aston Villa

Ocado moves up to FTSE 100 as M&S avoids relegation

Final Paddington book released one year after death of author Michael Bond

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News