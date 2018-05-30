Suffolk Show A Hit Despite Cloudy Weather

It might be cloudy, but that hasn't stopped loads of people heading to this year's Suffolk Show.

90,000 people are expected to visit Trinity Park in Ipswich today and tomorrow.

For the first year they've introduced a new app for the show.

It means visitors can use it to find their way around and can even track down their vehicle at the end of the day.

The Suffolk Show is organised by the Suffolk Agricultural Association and is the largest two-day visitor experience in the county.