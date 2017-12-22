Suspect Found After Lowestoft Rape

Detectives investigating an allegation of rape in Lowestoft earlier this month have identified a suspect in connection with the attack.

Detectives investigating an allegation of rape in Lowestoft earlier this month have identified a suspect in connection with the attack.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday 9 December in Kimberley Road.

The victim – a woman aged in her 30s – was walking along Oulton Road at around 4am when a man driving what she describes as a small light or silver coloured car, stopped and offered her a lift, which she accepted as he appeared to be genuine and said he had just given a lift to two other people.

At some time between 4.15am and 5.15am the suspect stopped the car in Kimberley Road, where he raped the victim in the vehicle. She then managed to get out of the car and ran away to get help, following which the police were called.

Officers have been following a number of lines of enquiry in connection with this attack, including forensic work, along with CCTV and house-to-house enquiries.

As a result of these enquiries a suspect has been identified, however he left the United Kingdom three days after the attack occurred, prior to coming to the attention of police. He is now wanted by Suffolk Constabulary in connection with this incident and we will be continuing our efforts to bring the individual to justice despite his current location.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Bridger, the Senior Investigating Officer, said: "We have made excellent progress in this inquiry and are grateful to all the members of the public who have provided us with information for their assistance.

"We have now identified a suspect for this attack and are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the attack. Unfortunately this individual left the country before he became a person of interest to us, but we are now working to bring him back to the United Kingdom as we are determined to achieve justice for the victim.”

Anyone with information about this attack is asked to contact Suffolk Police on 101 quoting reference 78398/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.