Teen Charged Over Firearms Incident In Norwich

A 17-year-old has been charged following an armed incident in the city centre on Saturday 27 May 2017.

Police were called to Rampant Horse Street shortly after 1pm following reports a man had been seen in possession of a firearm.

Armed units attended and a teenager was detained and arrested on Prince of Wales Road. He was subsequently taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The Norwich teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with possession of an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and possession of an imitation firearm in a public place.

He will be appearing at Norwich Youth Court for his first hearing on Friday 16 June 2017.